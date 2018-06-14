हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Hot weather conditions prevail in Rajasthan; Churu hottest at 41.2 degree celsius

The weather in the desert state remained dry and the condition would remain the same during the next 24 hours

Hot weather conditions prevail in Rajasthan; Churu hottest at 41.2 degree celsius

Jaipur: Hot and dry weather conditions continued to prevail in Rajasthan, with Churu being the hottest place in the state today, a Met department official said.

The maximum temperature in Churu was 41.2 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar which recorded 41 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Kota, Pilani and Jaipur registered maximums of 40.9, 40.1 and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, while other stations recorded below 40 degrees, according to the meteorological (Met) department here.

The weather in the desert state remained dry and the condition would remain the same during the next 24 hours, it predicted. 

Tags:
RajasthanHot and dry weatherhottest placeChuruMeT Department

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close