Arvind Kejriwal

How can we ever accept it? Not in this lifetime: Arvind Kejriwal on Ashutosh's resignation from AAP

Taking to Twitter, the AAP Chief said, "How can we ever accept ur resignation? No, not in this lifetime. (Na, is janam mein to nahin.)"

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed his regret on the resignation of party leader Ashutosh and said the party can never accept his resignation. 

AAP leader Ashutosh resigned from the party citing a "very very" personal reason even as the party asked him to reconsider the decision. "Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the party/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/all of them who supported me throughout," he tweeted.

AAP's Delhi unit spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said his resignation has not been accepted yet and he has been asked to reconsider it.

Senior party functionary and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "We all will request Ashutosh to take his resignation back."

AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said, "It is sad. We will talk to him". 

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket. 

