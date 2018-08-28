हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taj Mahal

How can we preserve Taj Mahal: SC seeks suggestions from government, petitioner, others

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought detailed suggestions preserve the iconic Taj Mahal from decay and yellowing due to environmental reasons. 

PTI photo

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought detailed suggestions preserve the iconic Taj Mahal from decay and yellowing due to environmental reasons. 

The top court sought suggestions from various parties including the main petitioner, MC Mehta & Central Pollution Control Board, UP government and others with respect to what kind of steps or suggestions can be taken to preserve the Taj Mahal.

"Ecosystem, and environment are are important facets of the vision document and thereby should be kept in mind before any steps or suggestion being taken in the preservation of Taj Mahal," Supreme Court Justice Lokur observed during the course of the hearing, reported ANI.

Last month, the top court had slammed the Centre, state and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for failing to protect the monument from pollution.

Protecting the iconic Taj Mahal has become a "hopeless cause", said the top court, adding that Indian authorities should display a "far greater concern" than shown by the UNESCO over the upkeep of Taj Mahal that has been affected by pollution.

The court had also deplored the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) authority on environment protection in and around the Taj Mahal in Agra, asking it whether preservation of the monument was a "tamasha" (drama) or a "joke".

