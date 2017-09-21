close
How different is Navratri from Durga Puja?

Different names of the same festival – one celebrated in the north and west, the other in east.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 12:23

New Delhi: Ah, it's finally that time of the year again. Lights, pandals, that smoky camphor-laden fragrance of puja all around us. The days of Indian festivities are here. So what are you celebrating? Durga Puja or Navratri. Now, you're probably thinking what's the difference? Aren't both the same thing? Different names of the same festival – one celebrated in the north and west, the other in east.

Well, dear readers, yes, our Gods and Goddesses are same, but festivals, quite different. Remember, unity in diversity?

Below, let's take a quick look at the chief differences between Navartis and Durga Puja:

1. Ramlila and Durgotsav

In Navratris, we worship Maa Durga, but it's a nine-day celebration of the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana.

Durga Puja, on the other, celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasur.

2. Difference in food habits

Now, comes point 2 – Food habits – the biggest and glaring differences between the two celebrations.
Those observing Navratis do not eat any Rajasic or Taamasic food. In other words, non-veg items (eggs, meat), onion and garlic are not allowed during the nine-days of puja.

Durga Puja, on the other hand, has no such restrictions. On the contrary, non-veg is an important feature of the puja.

3. Mahalaya vs Shailputri Puja

The first day of Durga Puja is Mahalaya – the day when the battle between Maa Durga and Mahishasura Mardini begins. In 2017, Mahalaya was on September 19.

On the other hand, Navatris begin with the worshipping Maa Shailputri.

4. Dusshera vs Vijaydashami

Dusshera, celebrated at the end of Navatris, burns the effigy of Ravana, signalling the end of evil.

Vijaydashami, is marked with the immersion of Durga's idol in water.

