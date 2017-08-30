close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

How Doval and team navigated the Doklam stand-off

As diplomatic talks progressed, it was clear New Delhi was negotiating from a position of strength with Army Chief Bipin Rawat 'confident of ensuring maximum damage'

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 08:08
How Doval and team navigated the Doklam stand-off
National security adviser A K Doval

New Delhi: As Doklam stand-off escalated between India and China, national security adviser (NSA) A K Doval and his team quietly met their Chinese counterpart in an attempt to defuse the situation. 

As diplomatic talks progressed, it was clear New Delhi was negotiating from a position of strength with Army Chief Bipin Rawat "extremely confident of ensuring maximum damage."

"Is it your territory?" asked China's state councillor Yang Jiechi asked Doval, referring to the presence of Indian Army at Doklam as the two first met on July 27 in Beijing, reports the Times of India.

Unfazed, Doval responded back, "Does every disputed territory become China's by default?"

The NSA asserted that by building road inside Bhutanese territory, Chinese had changed the status quo at the tri-junction of Bhutan, India and China. He further added a treaty obliges India to look after the Bhutan's security concerns.

Beijing had even offered 500 sq kms of Bhutan's land in the north in exchange for Doklam.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, Indian ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale, Army chief Rawat, Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Anil Bhatt were a part of the entourage that negotiated the terms with China. 

Despite the talks being approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, there was complete political silence. The duo met in Hamburg during the G20 meeting, both agreeing the issue should not escalate.

PM Modi is said to have asked Doval and his team to look for quick resolution of the conflict, as the two nations had a lot to gain from cooperation. 

At the same time, New Delhi kept calm, refusing to take the China's bait. 

On Monday, August 28, India and China decided to withdraw troops from the Sikkim border, ending the 75-day Doklam stand-off.  

TAGS

Ajit DovalDoklamDoklam stand-offIndia ChinaBorder issue

From Zee News

Gorakhpur tragedy continues: 42 children die in 48 hours at BRD medical college
Uttar PradeshIndia

Gorakhpur tragedy continues: 42 children die in 48 hours at...

Mumbai braces for another day of hardship after rain fury
Maharashtra

Mumbai braces for another day of hardship after rain fury

MaharashtraIndia

Australian minister's Mumbai visit cancelled due to ra...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump Jr to testify in Russia probe: Lawmakers

North Korea says more missiles to come as UN condemns launch
WorldAsia

North Korea says more missiles to come as UN condemns launc...

World

Russia warns against new sanctions, use of force against No...

On Diana&#039;s death anniversary, Princes William and Harry to pay tribute to their mother
World

On Diana's death anniversary, Princes William and Harr...

World

Guatemalan court rules in favour of U.N. anti-corruption un...

World

New Venezuelan assembly to try opposition leaders for treas...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Doklam: India has won the diplomatic battle but the war is far from over

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: How media normalised a rape-and-murder accused

Rampal acquitted: Here's all you need to know about the engineer turned self-styled godman

Prisoner number 1997: Here is how Dera chief Ram Rahim's life is in Rohtak's Sunaria jail

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air