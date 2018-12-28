How human spaceflight initiative Gaganyaan will benefit India

In a huge boost for India's space programme, the Cabinet on Friday gave a green flag to the Gaganyaan programme through which a three-member crew can be in space for minimum 7 days. The indigenous human spaceflight programme will incur a total cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

A human rated GSLV Mk-lll will be used to carry the orbital module which will have necessary provisions for sustaining a 3-member crew for the duration of the mission. The necessary infrastructure for crew training, realization of flight systems and ground infrastructure will be established to support the Gaganyaan Programme.

Here is how the indigenous human spaceflight programme will benefit India:

Benefits:

- Gaganyaan programme will establish a broader framework for collaboration between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), academia, industry, national agencies and other scientific organisations.

- It will allow pooling in of diverse technological and industrial capabilities and enable broader participation in research opportunities and technology development benefitting large number of students and researchers.

- It is expected to generate employment and train human resources in advanced technologies.

- It is likely to inspire a large number of young students to take up science and technology careers for national development.

- To be developed as a national effort, Gaganyaan programme will involve the participation of the Industry, Academia and National Agencies spread across the length and breadth of the country.

- The human spaceflight programme will provide a unique micro-gravity platform in space for conducting experiments and test bed for future technologies.

- It is expected to give impetus to economic activities within the country in terms of employment generation, human resource development and enhanced industrial capabilities.

Human Spaceflight capability will enable India to participate as a collaborating partner in future Global space exploration initiatives with long-term national benefits.

The programme is likely to spur research and development within the country in niche science and technology domains. It has a huge potential for technology spinoffs in areas such as medicine, agriculture, industrial safety, pollution, waste management, water and food resource management etc.