How Sealdah-Ajmer Express train accident happened near Kanpur - FULL DETAILS here

Kanpur: At least 2 persons were killed and 65 others were injured when 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed on Wednesday morning near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district.

When did the mishap take place?

The incident took place around 5:20 AM near Rura railway station, 70 km from Kanpur.

How the mishap happened?

The accident happened when the train was crossing a bridge overhead a dry canal in the area

13 sleeper and 2 general coaches of the train were derailed.

Rescue and relief operations have been started at the accident spot with the district health department dispatching 14 ambulances and relief teams from Kanpur and Tundla.

Buses have also been plied to drop the stranded passengers from the spot to Kanpur railway station.

The Delhi-Howrah route via Kanpur has been temporarily closed and the Shatabdi express from Delhi to Kanpur has been cancelled.

"A rescue team has rushed to the spot and a medical relief train from Kanpur has also been sent to the accident site. Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

Helpline numbers

The Railways have issued the helpline numbers for Kanpur -- 0512-2323015, 2323016, 2323018 and for Allahabad -- 0532-2408149, 2408128.