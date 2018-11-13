हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Howrah-Puri Dauli Express train derails, no casualties

A bogie of the Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express derailed near Panskura station in West Bengal Tuesday morning, a South Eastern Railway spokesman said in Kolkata.

Howrah-Puri Dauli Express train derails, no casualties
Representational image

A bogie of the Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express derailed near Panskura station in West Bengal Tuesday morning, a South Eastern Railway spokesman said in Kolkata.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred between Bhogpur and Panskura stations in Howrah-Kharagpur section of SER at 7.10 am, spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

The wheel of the chair car coach (B-3), positioned sixth from the engine, derailed when the Dhauli Express was travelling from Howrah to Puri, he said.

An accident relief train and senior officers of the SER rushed to the spot, which is about 67 km from Howrah.

The train will resume its onward journey towards Puri following amalgamation of coaches after detaching the affected coach, Ghosh said.

"For the convenience of passengers en route, 12703 Howrah-Secundrabad Faluknama Express will be provided all stoppages of Dhauli Express up to Khurda Road station," he said.

Tags:
West Bengaltrain derailHowrah Puri Express derail

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close