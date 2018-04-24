HP board results 2018 +2 class declared at hpbose.org, Check scores here

SHIMLA: The HPBOSE Class + 2 results 2018 have been declared on the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education official website hpbose.org. Candidates can also check their results of HP Board Class 12 Intermediate or higher Secondary Result 2018 at examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

The HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Class 12 exam was held between March 6 to March 29. The results were delayed by a few hours. The website experienced a high traffic, slowing down servers.

Here's how to check HP Board Class 12th Results 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) hpbose.org or examresults.net, and indiaresults.com

Step 2: Now click on results link on the top bar.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed. On this page, enter your Roll Number and click submit.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates can also choose to view their results via SMS.

Just type HP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The Board started with a staff of 34 officials which has subsequently increased to 643.

The Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C.

As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1846 Examination centres throughout the state. Board also publishes text books for class 1st to 12th.

Apart from a Liaison Office at Shimla, the Board has also established 26 Book Distribution & Guidance/Information Centres in the state to cater to the needs of students.