HPBOSE Class 10 results announced: Check scorecard on official website hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE on Thursday declared the results of the HP Board Class 10th, 2018 on May 3 (today). The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education HPBOSE has made HP Board Class 10th results 2018 available on its official website hpbose.org. Due to the heavy load of students who are trying to check the scores, it seems that the site was temporarily down.

The pass percentage has reportedly been recorded at 73.83 per cent. The HPBOSE 10th result 2018 can also be seen on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

Last week, HPBOSE announced the Class XII results, and eligible candidates checked their grades on hpbose.org. Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams in Himachal Pradesh this year, while 98,302 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. HPBOSE conducted the exams from March 7 to 20 for Class 10, while Class 12 exams started from March 6 to concluded on 29.

Here is how you can check the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results:

-Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) hpbose.org

-Look for a link saying "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018"

-Click on "HPBOSE Class 10 Board Results 2018" and fill up all the details to get your HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 exam results.

-Enter roll number and click submit.

-Download your result and take a print out for further reference.