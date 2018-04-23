हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

HPBOSE Class 12 results to be declared on Tuesday evening April 24 at hpbose.org; Steps to check results

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the Class 12 Exam Results 2018 on Tuesday, April 24, on its official website hpbose.org. Results of Class 10 exams 2018 will be released later. Students can also check their HP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on examresults.net, and indiaresults.com

According to reports, the results are expected to be declared by Tuesday evening. HPBOSE Class 12 Examination fromwere held from March 6 to 29, 2018. 

Here's how to check HPBOSE Class 12 Exam RESULTS 2018

1. Log on to the official website: hpbose.org
2. Now, results section and look for Class 12 results 2018 tab
3. Again, click on the results roll number and enter other required details 
4. The Results will be displayed on screen

Candidates can also view their exam results via SMS:
Type HP12<space>ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263.

