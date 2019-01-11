Delhi: HR manager arrested for killing and burying nephew in balcony

NEW DELHI: The police on Thursday arrested an HR Manager of a Hyderabad-based engineering firm for allegedly killing his nephew nearly two years back after suspecting he was having an affair with his girlfriend, an officer said.

Bijay Kumar Maharana,37, is a BCA degree holder and worked in various call centers in Delhi and Noida. He killed his nephew, Jai Prakash, on February 7, 2016 in his rented flat in Dwarka, police said.

"Maharana was arrested by a police team from Hyderabad on Sunday with the help of technical surveillance. He was serving as an HR Manager in an engineering company there," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Singh Sagar said.

"Maharana had dragged his nephew`s body to the balcony and buried it under the soil. Saplings were planted to divert attention," Sagar said.

"During college days, Maharana had befriended one Priyanka in Odisha. Priyanka had later moved to Delhi for pursing higher studies in 2012. He also later shifted to Delhi after his BCA and started working as a Senior Associate in a Noida-based call centre," he added.

"Maharana and Priyanka continued to be in a relationship and met frequently. But in 2015, Jai Prakash had came to Delhi from Hyderabad. Maharana and Jai Prakash used to live together in the flat. But Jai Prakash also later got acquainted with her during their common meetings," he said.

Maharana started suspecting that Jai Prakash was in a relation with Priyanka, he said.

The DCP said Maharana on February 12, 2016 had filed a missing report of Jai Prakash at Dabri Police Station.

"Maharana`s crime came to light on October 8, 2018 when some labourers recovered a human skeleton, later identified as of Jai Prakash, buried beneath the soil of the balcony of house during renovation work," the officer said.