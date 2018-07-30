हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HRD Ministry

HRD considers introduction of 3 new professional courses

Government is considering the introduction of three professional courses to create more employment opportunities.

File photo

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday said that the government is considering the prospect of introducing three professional courses to create more employment opportunities. The information released in a written reply by Minister of State (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha mentioned the three courses under consideration are B.A. (Professional), B.Sc. (Professional) and B.Com. (Professional). 

To further enhance the employability of graduate courses, the government has created a Community College programme to engage school dropouts and other youths. The programme will be offered in educational institutions falling under All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC). 

The government said in a statement that this programme will help the secondary school dropouts to re-enter three-year courses based on appropriate credit system. Flexible in nature, the programme comprises 40% general and 60% Skill components. 

B.Voc. is another course where vocational education is imparted in 85 trades of different industry sectors in the country. The offered degree is recognized by UGC. Courses from Levels 1 to 6 in the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) are offered in B.Voc courses.

The government is also providing short-term, industry relevant skill training to the youth under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY-TI). AICTE affiliated institutions will be offering these opportunities.

Apart from this, there are 63 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendras in the country that offer advanced skills of Levels 5 and above in the NSQF. These kendras work as Centers of Excellence in Skill Development in specialised areas. 

