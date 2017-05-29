close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Huge controversy erupts as Youth Congress workers publicly butcher calf in Kerala - What they did

A major controversy has broken out after some Youth Congress workers allegedly butchered a calf publicly to protest the Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 12:43
Huge controversy erupts as Youth Congress workers publicly butcher calf in Kerala - What they did
Representational image

Kannur: A major controversy has broken out after some Youth Congress workers allegedly butchered a calf publicly to protest the Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering.

The barbaric and inhuman incident is drawing flak from various quarters.

Reportedly, an 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegdly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre's decision to ban sale of cattle for slaughter. 

The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.

Kerala Police has booked some Youth Congress activists in this regard.

The brazen act was committed in front of a huge crowd in Kannur on Saturday during the 'Beef Fest' held by the Left and Congress in Kerala to protest against the Centre's ban.

The Central government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who posted the video of the the gory incident on twitter, called it "cruelty at it peak" and said no normal person can behave in this manner. 

On the basis of a complaint from Yuva Morcha district General Secretary C C Ratheesh, police registered a case against Rijil Makulti, a Youth Congress worker, and others under Section 120 A of the Kerala Police Act, police sources said.

Rijil Makulti told a television channel, "We don't regret our act. This was done as part of our protest." 

The offence deals with slaughtering any animal in a way that causes annoyance or inconvenience to the public and is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or a fine of up to five thousand rupees or with both.

TAGS

CalfSlaughterbeefCowKeralaKannurKummanam RajasekharanBJPYouth Congress

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Manipur trial court awards 5-year jail term to CM N Biren Singh&#039;s son in 2011 road rage case
North East

Manipur trial court awards 5-year jail term to CM N Biren S...

West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2017, WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2017, West Bengal 12th Results 2017 to be declared on May 30 (tomorrow) on wbresults.nic.in
West BengalEducation

West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2017, WBCHSE Class 12 R...

Kerala to call all-party meet on cattle slaughter law
Kerala

Kerala to call all-party meet on cattle slaughter law

Maoists distribute pamphlets, warn Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal for helping families of martyrs
ChhattisgarhIndia

Maoists distribute pamphlets, warn Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehw...

ICSE Result 2017, ICSE 10th Results 2017, CISCE Exam Results 2017 to be announced soon on cisce.org
IndiaEducation

ICSE Result 2017, ICSE 10th Results 2017, CISCE Exam Result...

Mohammad Shahabuddin, Bihar strongman and former RJD MP, taken in CBI custody in journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case
Bihar

Mohammad Shahabuddin, Bihar strongman and former RJD MP, ta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video