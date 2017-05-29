Huge controversy erupts as Youth Congress workers publicly butcher calf in Kerala - What they did

Kannur: A major controversy has broken out after some Youth Congress workers allegedly butchered a calf publicly to protest the Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering.

The barbaric and inhuman incident is drawing flak from various quarters.

Reportedly, an 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegdly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre's decision to ban sale of cattle for slaughter.

The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.

Kerala Police has booked some Youth Congress activists in this regard.

The brazen act was committed in front of a huge crowd in Kannur on Saturday during the 'Beef Fest' held by the Left and Congress in Kerala to protest against the Centre's ban.

The Central government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who posted the video of the the gory incident on twitter, called it "cruelty at it peak" and said no normal person can behave in this manner.

On the basis of a complaint from Yuva Morcha district General Secretary C C Ratheesh, police registered a case against Rijil Makulti, a Youth Congress worker, and others under Section 120 A of the Kerala Police Act, police sources said.

Rijil Makulti told a television channel, "We don't regret our act. This was done as part of our protest."

The offence deals with slaughtering any animal in a way that causes annoyance or inconvenience to the public and is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or a fine of up to five thousand rupees or with both.