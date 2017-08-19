close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Huge protests rock PoK; locals demand freedom from Pakistan

Locals in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are hitting the streets to demand freedom from Pakistan.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 08:49
Huge protests rock PoK; locals demand freedom from Pakistan
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Locals in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are hitting the streets to demand freedom from Pakistan.

Massive rally was organised by J&K National Students Federation in Jandali to liberate themselves from the clutches of Pakistan.

Local leader Liyaqat Khan, who took part in the protest accused Pakistan of sending terrorists into the region and ruining the peaceful environment.

Earlier in August, Misfar Khan, a politician from PoK slammed Pakistan for the atrocities committed by the forces on the locals.

He accused the political parties of Pakistan of looting the region, further saying that Gilgit-Baltistan were not a part of Pakistan.

Taifoor Akbar, a political activist in PoK said people living in the particular region are treated as slaves.

Exposing Pakistan's cruelty, Akbar said people of PoK are called traitors and are regularly abducted and thrown in jail in the name of National Action Plan.

“PoK locals are deprived of basic amenities, they have no roads, factories, even books are banned in the region,” the political activist said.

In 2016, PoK locals staged protest against the rigged July 21 election, which saw Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) winning 32 out of 41 seats.

The protesters had claimed that they were not allowed to cast their votes, and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and others rigged the polls in favour of Sharif's PML(N).

TAGS

Pakistan-occupied KashmirPoKIndiaJandaliGilgit-Baltistan

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Fiji: US monitor

Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar&#039;s today, JD(U) split indicated
Bihar

Sharad Yadav to hold meeting parallel to Nitish Kumar'...

Flood situation continues to create havoc in Bihar, UP; death toll reaches 170
India

Flood situation continues to create havoc in Bihar, UP; de...

NASA&#039;s latest communications satellite arrives in orbit
Space

NASA's latest communications satellite arrives in orbi...

Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News after White House exit
World

Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News after White House ex...

Charlottesville violence: Donald Trump&#039;s arts council quits
World

Charlottesville violence: Donald Trump's arts council...

Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP
IndiaJ&K

Omar Abdullah eyeing power via Article 35 (A), says BJP

Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM working as Amit Shah&#039;s servant
India

Congress lashes out at Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM working...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Murthy vs CEO at infosys: Vishal Sikka’s resignation is an outcome of a culture clash

Suicide of reason: The travails and tyrannies of liberalism

Crisis in environmental health: Individual efforts can go a long way in reducing air and water pollution

Freedom for CEOs: Is it a mirage at India Inc?

Barcelona terror attacks: Weak Islamic State resorting to desperate measures?