Huge quantity of explosives seized; four in custody

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 20:36

Wayanad: A huge quantity of explosives, including 4,700 kg of gelatine sticks, were today seized from a truck at a village in Wayanad district bordering Kerala and Karnataka and four persons taken into custody, police said.

During a vehicle check at Thakarapadi near Muthanga around 8.00 am following a tip-off, a truck with Karnataka registration and suspected to be proceeding from Bengaluru to Kozhikode was intercepted, police said.

Besides the gelatine sticks, 200 kg of safety fuses and 4,700 kg of ammonium nitrate kept beneath 100 bags of onions, were seized.

A car, which was used to escort the vehicle, was impounded, police said.

Those taken into custody were Sakthinesan and Krishna Kumar, hailing from Thrissur district of Kerala, the driver and cleaner of the truck respectively besides the car occupants Suruli Rajan and Rajan, both belonging to Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu, police said.

They are being interrogated, police said, adding, the truck was also impounded.

Wayanad Kerala Karnataka Gelatine sticks explosives

