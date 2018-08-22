हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Huge task ahead, Kerala needs army of carpenters and electricians: KJ Alphons

We have a huge task ahead, making life possible for flood-affected people in a dignified manner, said the Union minister.

Pic Courtesy: PTI

With the water level now receding in Kerala, which has been devastated with floods, the focus has now shifted to bringing life back to normal in the southern coastal state. Union Minister KJ Alphons, who took stock of the rescue and relief operations, has said that the state requires huge army of skilled professions and proper medical care.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Alphons said, “What Kerala requires now is huge army of carpenters, plumbers, electricians and of course medical care. We have a huge task ahead, making life possible for flood-affected people in a dignified manner.”

The Union Minister had earlier said that people from outside the state should not send any more clothes or food as what Kerala needed now were people with technical capabilities who could put life back into the state.

Talking about the aftermath of the floods and the requirements in current circumstances, "There will be no electricity in homes, carpentry, plumbing would be gone. We need hundreds of thousands of electricians, plumbers, carpenters to rush to Kerala. We don't need clothes or food. People with technical capabilities are required to put life back into Kerala."

This comes even as people have started to return to their homes in many parts of the state. The improving situation across Kerala has allowed the state government to begin de-requisitioning military and NDRF teams from relief measures.

Rain has stopped in most places in Kerala, resulting in the water levels going down. To aid the relief and rescue operations, the central government has till now allocated a fund of Rs 600 crore. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates also offered a flood relief aid of Rs 700 crore, which has reportedly been rejected by the Centre.

At least 357 people have lost their lives due to floods and incessant rain in the coastal state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently said that the state was in the middle of a crisis and the need was to remain united to tackle the disaster.

KeralaKerala FloodsKerala relief operationKJ Alphons

