Rahul Hugs Modi

Hugging is PM Modi’s trademark, what Rahul Gandhi did was splendid: Shatrughan Sinha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha has now come out in support of Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion debate on Friday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the BJP leader called Rahul Gandhi “dynamic young leader of the youth & generation next” and questioned the “hue & cry over a Pyar ki Jhappi” by the Congress president to Prime Minister Modi.

“What's the big fuss, hue & cry over a "Pyar ki Jhappi", an affectionate hug? Dynamic young leader of the youth & generation next, @RahulGandhi spontaneously gave a warm hug to our Hon'ble PM after his speech in Parliament. What a splendid gesture?” tweeted Sinha.

The actor-politician further pointed that it has been a “trademark” of Prime Minister Modi to receive all foreign dignitaries with a hug, and hence the hug by the Congress president on the floor of the House should also be accepted with “love & grace”.

The BJP MP said, “Hasn't it been the trademark of our Hon'ble PM to receive all foreign dignitaries with a HUG..so what was so different now? Let's accept it with love & grace. ‘Zara Si Baat Ka Afsana Bana Dete Hain log, Kaise nadan hai ki sholon ko hawa dete hain log’.”

This comes a day after Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar attacked the Gandhi scion over his action inside Parliament, saying the move had exposed Congress “theatrics”. "During the no-confidence motion, Congress was exposed completely. When Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Modi, it meant that they don't have any issue. Besides 'Dramebazi' Congress doesn't have any issue to talk about," Javadekar had said.

During the no-confidence motion debate in the lower house of Parliament on July 20, Rahul Gandhi had hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi after ending his speech. Towards the end of his speech, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP might consider him a "pappu", but he had no hatred for them. And then he left his seat to walk to the Treasury benches and hugged the Prime Minister.

