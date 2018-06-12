Humiliating Vajpayee, Advani is Modi's way of protecting Indian culture: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of humiliating BJP veterans, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, saying that the BJP 'cuts down their own gurus'.
"Ekalavya cut off his right thumb because his guru demanded it. In the BJP, they cut down their own gurus. Humiliating Vajpayee ji, Advani ji, Jaswant Singh ji and their families is the Prime Minister's way of protecting Indian culture," he tweeted.
Earlier also, in Mumbai, Rahul on Tuesday had accused PM Modi of insulting his "mentor" Advani despite Hinduism teaching how a "guru" was the most important person in an individual's life. Addressing a rally of party workers, he had said that the Prime Minister did not treat his guru (Advani) with respect even at official functions.
"Everybody knows who is the guru and mentor of PM Modi - LK Advani. But the Prime Minister doesn't accord respect to him even at official functions. It is me who follows protocol and I am always with him (Advani) during (such) events. Today I feel very sad for Advani ji. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi ji has," Rahul had said.
The Congress president had pointed out that his party fought and defeated Advani in 2004 and 2009 parliamentary elections. "Now it is the Congress and our party's ideology which give respect to Advani," he had said.
Rahul had added that he was the first to pay a visit to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee after his hospitalisation on Monday. "We believe Vajpayee has contributed to the country," he had said.
BJP slams Congress chief for LK Advani comment, says Rahul Gandhi practising lowest form of politics
Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday accused Rahul of practising the "lowest form of politics" and said it was bizarre to see the president of the country's oldest party stoop to such a low, after the Congress chief alleged that PM Modi does not give "respect" to Advani.
BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni claimed that it was clear that Rahul has no link with Indian values as he keeps violating political and social norms. He referred to Congress leaders' criticism of former president Pranab Mukherjee for attending an RSS event and said that the country had seen how the party treated one of its veterans.
Congress leaders had torn to pieces clothes of its then president Sitaram Kesari and thrown him out of his office, Baluni added, as he cited alleged mistreatment of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao by his party to make his point, PTI reported.
"The Congress president is practising the lowest form of politics. He is violating our social and political norms. He does not even seem to know the kind of politics he is doing. The country is watching how the president of the oldest political party is behaving," Baluni said.
