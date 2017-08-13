Hundreds suffer symptoms in Iran chlorine leak

Tehran: Iranian state TV is reporting that more than 300 people suffered respiratory and other problems after a chlorine gas leakage in the country's south.

The Sunday report says the victims have been taken to local hospitals in the city of Dezful, some 805 kms southwest of the capital Tehran. Thirty people were hospitalised and the rest were released.

The report said the gas leaked from reservoirs in an abandoned warehouse of the local water supply company.

Dezful, population 250,000, is located in oil-rich Khuzestan province.