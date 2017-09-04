Hurricane Harvey: Second Indian student, rescued from Texas lake, dies

Houston: A 25-year-old Indian student died in Houston, after nearly drowning in a swollen lake where Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc.

Shalini Singh was rescued along with another Indian man, Nikil Bhatia, from a swollen lake in the US state of Texas.

The duo had gone for a swim in Lake Bryan on August 26, and nearly drowned. They were later rescued and brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

Singh continued to be on life support until intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Jaipur-based Bhatia succumbed to his injuries on August 30.

Delhi-based Singh, who arrived in United States last month, was pursuing a Masters degree in public health from the Texas A&M University, while Nikhil Bhatia was a graduate research assistant in the same varsity.

Singh's family – her brother and maternal uncle – who flew in from New Delhi on August 30, were with her at the time of death, reported PTI.

She will be cremated in Bryan on Tuesday or Wednesday next week, said sources in the Indian consulate.

Eyewitness accounts say a sudden gush of water pushed the duo deeper. Police officers nearby were immediately alerted, who then rescued the duo.

It wasn't immediately clear why they were swimming during severe weather.

Nearly 13 million people in Texas have been affected by the deadly Hurricane Harvey that has claimed over 50 lives so far.

According to local community leaders, at least 150,000 Indian-Americans live in and around Houston area and have been badly hit by the hurricane.

