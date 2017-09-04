close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hurricane Harvey: Second Indian student, rescued from Texas lake, dies

A 25-year-old Indian student died in Houston, after nearly drowning in a swollen lake where Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 08:53
Hurricane Harvey: Second Indian student, rescued from Texas lake, dies
Shalini Singh died in Houston after nearly drowning in a swollen lake where Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc (Source: FB)

Houston: A 25-year-old Indian student died in Houston, after nearly drowning in a swollen lake where Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc.

Shalini Singh was rescued along with another Indian man, Nikil Bhatia, from a swollen lake in the US state of Texas.

The duo had gone for a swim in Lake Bryan on August 26, and nearly drowned. They were later rescued and brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

Singh continued to be on life support until intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Jaipur-based Bhatia succumbed to his injuries on August 30.

Delhi-based Singh, who arrived in United States last month, was pursuing a Masters degree in public health from the Texas A&M University, while Nikhil Bhatia was a graduate research assistant in the same varsity.

Singh's family – her brother and maternal uncle – who flew in from New Delhi on August 30, were with her at the time of death, reported PTI.

She will be cremated in Bryan on Tuesday or Wednesday next week, said sources in the Indian consulate.

Eyewitness accounts say a sudden gush of water pushed the duo deeper. Police officers nearby were immediately alerted, who then rescued the duo.

It wasn't immediately clear why they were swimming during severe weather.

Nearly 13 million people in Texas have been affected by the deadly Hurricane Harvey that has claimed over 50 lives so far.

According to local community leaders, at least 150,000 Indian-Americans live in and around Houston area and have been badly hit by the hurricane.

 

With PTI inputs

TAGS

Hurricane HarveyTexasIndian studentIndian students hurricane harvey

From Zee News

J&amp;K: Encounter breaks out in Baramulla; 2 terrorists believed to be trapped
India

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Baramulla; 2 terrorists be...

North Korea conducts hydrogen bomb test; US pledges &#039;massive&#039; response if threatened
World

North Korea conducts hydrogen bomb test; US pledges 'm...

Supreme Court to hear plea against deportation of Rohingyas, today
India

Supreme Court to hear plea against deportation of Rohingyas...

Cabinet reshuffle: Modi, Shah&#039;s balance between rewarding performance and pleasing RSS
India

Cabinet reshuffle: Modi, Shah's balance between rewar...

India condemns North Korea&#039;s nuclear test, says it will adversely impact peace and stability
India

India condemns North Korea's nuclear test, says it wil...

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear capabilities: White House
World

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear...

China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North Korea&#039;s nuclear scare
India

China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North...

India

Sitharaman, an excellent choice for Defense Minister: PK Se...

South Korea responds to N Korea&#039;s latest nuke test by flexing its missile powers
World

South Korea responds to N Korea's latest nuke test by...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Shuffling the pack

Doctor’s death: Open manholes are killers in monsoon

Through the lens of heritage

DNA Edit: Raghuram Rajan’s pinprick

From rewarding Ministers with message to snubbing allies: 6 big takeaways from PM Modi's third cabinet reshuffle