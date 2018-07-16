हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air Hostess Suicide

Husband of air hostess, who allegedly committed suicide, arrested by police

The family of the air hostess, Anissia Batra, have alleged that she was constantly troubled by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

Pic Courtesy: facebook.com/anissia.batra

The husband of an air hostess, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her residence in national capital, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. The man, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested after a round of questioning by the police on Monday.

Notably, the family of the air hostess, Anissia Batra, have alleged that she was constantly troubled by her husband and in-laws for dowry. Mayank Singhvi was reportedly at the home when his wife allegedly killed self.

Just minutes before taking the extreme step, she had sent a text message to her husband, following which he rushed to the terrace. When he could find Anissia on the terrace, he started looking around, and was reportedly informed by a labourer working at an adjacent building that a woman had jumped off the terrace.

Anissia was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police DCP (South) Romil Baaniya had said that while one post-mortem has been completed, the second is underway, adding that the actual cause of the death would be ascertained only after the reports are in.

The police received a call from Max Hospital about the incident at 4.30 pm on Friday. As the investigation began, the police seized the bank account of Mayank Singhvi. The family of the deceased told the police that the couple had recently sold a flat in Vasant Vihar area of national capital, which was in the name of the deceased. This also led to conflict between the hisband and the wife.

Hours before taking the extreme step, the woman had sent a message to one of her friends saying that her husband had locked her in a room.

Meanwhile, members of forensic team and police officials conducted searches at the residence of the air hostess in Panchsheel Park area near Hauz Khas in New Delhi.

