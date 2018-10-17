हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashish Pandey

Hyatt gun wielding: MLA brother of accused attacks media, calls for 'thorough probe'

The BSP MLA has claimed that there has been no previous instance of any criminal case against the absconding accused, Ashish Pandey.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Ritesh Pandey, who is the brother of the man who brandished a gun at Hyatt Regency hotel in the national capital, has issued a letter saying that his family is willing to extend all cooperation to the police during the investigation in the case. In his letter, released by news agency ANI, the BSP MLA has claimed that there has been no previous instance of any criminal case against the absconding accused, Ashish Pandey.

News agency ANI reported that the father and uncle of the accused have been questioned by the police. In Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, more than 50 people, including 12 employees of hotel Hyatt Regency, have been questioned by the police.

“There is not previous instance of any criminal case against Ashish Pandey. We are not trying to protect him in any manner and are making attempts to produce him before the law. We also want a thorough investigation into the case and hence we will all possible cooperation in the case,” said Ritesh Pandey in his letter in Hindi.

He further accused the media of presenting the case in an improper manner. “It is unfortunate as to how the media reported the case and tried to connect it to the family,” the BSP MLA further said in the letter.

According to Ritesh Pandey, how the media reported the case is not in accordance with the investigation and the law. “We hope that the media won’t have a negative approach and would refrain from harming the reputation of those in public life,” he added.

A video of the incident, which reportedly occurred on October 14, went viral on social media wherein Ashish Pandey could be seen brandishing a gun during a heated argument outside Hyatt Regency hotel in the national capital.

The accused has been absconding since the incident came to light. According to the police, who are on lookout for him, the accused might have changed his get-up to evade arrest. Teams from Delhi and UP Police are on the hunt and sources say there is a suspicion he may have changed his look and may also be hiding after changing his name.

The Delhi Police had also issued a show-cause notice against Hyatt asking why the matter was not reported.

A lookout circular has been issued at airports across the country to ensure Pandey is unable to flee the country while border areas with Nepal and Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. "Police took suo motu cognizance of the video and after verification from Hyatt Regency, a case was registered against Aashish Pandey. Border check post has been put on alert along Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border. Lookout circular has been opened in all airports in the country," read a statement issued by Delhi Police late on Tuesday.

