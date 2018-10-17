Hyatt gun-wielding row: Cops suspect Ashish Pandey may be under disguise

New Delhi: A day after a video emerged in which Ashish Pandey, son of a former BSP MP, was seen wielding a gun at Delhi's Hyatt Regency, the hunt for him continues with cops on Wednesday suspecting he may have changed his get-up.

Pandey was caught on camera hurling abuses and brandishing a gun at a couple in the hotel premises. He eventually sat in his luxury SUV with a group of women friends and left. While Delhi Police issued a show-cause notice against Hyatt asking why the matter was not reported, Pandey's whereabouts are unknown. Teams from Delhi and UP Police are on the hunt and sources say there is a suspicion he may have changed his look and may also be hiding after changing his name. There is also a possibility that he is using forged documents to hide his identity.

Meanwhile, a lookout circular has been issued at airports across the country to ensure Pandey is unable to flee the country while border areas with Nepal and Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. "Police took suo motu cognizance of the video and after verification from Hyatt Regency, a case was registered against Aashish Pandey. Border check post has been put on alert along Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border. Lookout circular has been opened in all airports in the country," read a statement issued by Delhi Police late on Tuesday.

Delhi Police has also registered a case under the Arms Act against Pandey and details of his arms license was collected with the process to getting it cancelled having been initiated.