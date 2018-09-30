हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jet Airways

Hyderabad-bound Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing in Indore after glitch in engine

A Jet Airways flight, with at least 96 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Indore airport on Sunday. According to news agency ANI, all the passengers are safe.

The flight was on its way to Hyderabad a technical glitch in the engine of the aircraft was detected. It was then diverted to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

More details are awaited.

