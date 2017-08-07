close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hyderabad: Engineering student dies after botched abortion

The police were trying to find out if the hospital violated the guidelines by the Indian Medical Council and District Medical and Health Officer for abortions.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 12:48

Hyderabad: An engineering student died of botched abortion at a private maternity hospital in Hyderabad`s Vansthalipuram area on Monday, police said.

The 21-year-old died of excessive bleeding. As her condition was deteriorating, the maternity hospital staff shifted her to another private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The police have shifted the body to thegovernment-run Osmania Hospital for an autopsy. The doctor who performed the "botched" abortion and the girl`s lover Madhu were detained for questioning.

The police were trying to find out if the hospital violated the guidelines by the Indian Medical Council and District Medical and Health Officer for abortions.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Madhu had deposited Rs 20,000 with the hospital for aborting the five-month old pregnancy.

The girl, hailing from Patancheru in neighbouring Medak district, was staying in a hostel. She allegedly developed physical relationship with Madhu, a distant relative.

TAGS

HyderabadEngineerStudentabortionIndian Medical Council

From Zee News

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Night swim leaves Australian teen bloody and bewildered

Dark days ahead for BSP supremo? 16 Dalit, OBC, Muslim outfits plan Mayawati&#039;s exit
India

Dark days ahead for BSP supremo? 16 Dalit, OBC, Muslim out...

EuropeWorld

Dozens of migrants storm Morocco-Spain border post

Punjab

Man going to meet sister for Raksha Bandhan run over by tra...

Young Afghans being trafficked to Pakistan to learn ways of Taliban: NYT report
WorldAsia

Young Afghans being trafficked to Pakistan to learn ways of...

40-day Amarnath yatra concludes on last day of Shravan
India

40-day Amarnath yatra concludes on last day of Shravan

Google becomes center of controversy after employee blames &quot;biological causes&quot; for tech gender gap
World

Google becomes center of controversy after employee blames...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Etah, accused held

Russian vote meddling led to &#039;serious mistrust&#039;: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
WorldAsia

Russian vote meddling led to 'serious mistrust':...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

In the preserves of privacy, writes Kapil Sibal

DNA Edit | School of Fanaticism: Haryana school teaches a wrong lesson

It’s high time the IMD becomes answerable to farmers

DNA Edit | Women in India, be it rich or poor, remain unsafe

Falling prey to a game of death: Blue Whale Challenge shows the ugly underbelly of the Internet