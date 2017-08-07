Hyderabad: Engineering student dies after botched abortion

Hyderabad: An engineering student died of botched abortion at a private maternity hospital in Hyderabad`s Vansthalipuram area on Monday, police said.

The 21-year-old died of excessive bleeding. As her condition was deteriorating, the maternity hospital staff shifted her to another private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The police have shifted the body to thegovernment-run Osmania Hospital for an autopsy. The doctor who performed the "botched" abortion and the girl`s lover Madhu were detained for questioning.

The police were trying to find out if the hospital violated the guidelines by the Indian Medical Council and District Medical and Health Officer for abortions.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Madhu had deposited Rs 20,000 with the hospital for aborting the five-month old pregnancy.

The girl, hailing from Patancheru in neighbouring Medak district, was staying in a hostel. She allegedly developed physical relationship with Madhu, a distant relative.