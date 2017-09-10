Hyderabad horror: Principal brutally thrashes 7-year-old student for not recognising words

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy studying in Class 2 of a private school at Tappachabutra near Hyderabad was beaten mercilessly by Principal.

The incident took place on Friday when the principal of the school Suresh Singh wrote few words on the board and asked the child to read. When the child was not able to read, the principal brutally thrashed him. Following the incident, a city-based NGO ‘Balala Hakkula Sangham’ demanded immediate arrest of the principal as well as cancellation of school’s recognition.

Principal of a school in Hyderabad booked for allegedly beating up a 7-year-old student, case registered under sec 23 Juvenile Justice Act pic.twitter.com/AfQY5vN7mr — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2017

Talking to news agency PTI, the mother of the victim said, “The principal wrote some words on the board in the classroom and when the child was not able to read the words he was beaten up by him on his back. We have lodged a with police."

Tappachabutra Police registered a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC against the principal, a police official said. However, no arrests have been made so far.