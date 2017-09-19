close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Hyderabad: Woman set on fire by husband for not clearing medical entrance exam

 In yet another shocking incident, a woman was set ablaze by her husband in Telangana's Hyderabad, for not securing a seat in the medical entrance. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 09:01
Hyderabad: Woman set on fire by husband for not clearing medical entrance exam
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a woman was set ablaze by her husband in Telangana's Hyderabad, for not securing a seat in the medical entrance. 

As per the reports of ANI, the deceased woman, Harika' parents had filed a FIR at the LB Nagar police station, stating that their son-in-law Rishi Kumar had allegedly burnt their daughter alive for not securing a seat in the medical entrance."The family also accused Kumar of continuously harassing their daughter for the additional dowry", the inspector at LB Nagar police station told ANI. 

The body has been sent for the autopsy and the case has been registered under section 304(B) and 302 IPC.

The investigation is on and further details are awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS

WomanFireHyderabadMedical entrance examHarikaRishi Kumar

From Zee News

PM Modi to meet Arun Jaitley, finance ministry officials today to review GDP fall, Economy slowdown
India

PM Modi to meet Arun Jaitley, finance ministry officials to...

Dera chief&#039;s daughter Honeypreet Singh booked for inciting Panchkula riots
Haryana

Dera chief's daughter Honeypreet Singh booked for inci...

Seeking a job at NASA? This is what you&#039;re signing up for – Read
Space

Seeking a job at NASA? This is what you're signing up...

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in New York tomorrow
India

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in New York tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in New York
India

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in New York

UP: Goods train engine derails near Sitapur
Uttar Pradesh

UP: Goods train engine derails near Sitapur

Microsoft&#039;s Hotmail, Outlook.com services back up after outage
Technology

Microsoft's Hotmail, Outlook.com services back up afte...

Telangana govt&#039;s free saree drive takes an ugly turn, women ask KCR to give &#039;Rs 50&#039; cloth to daughter
India

Telangana govt's free saree drive takes an ugly turn,...

Pakistan a terror manufacturing unit: India at UN
India

Pakistan a terror manufacturing unit: India at UN

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

What Doklam stand-off has taught us

DNA Edit | Breaking the bank: Rising wilful defaults in PSBs hurt investor confidence

Can Indian refiners outlive the electric car revolution?

Rohingya row: Crucial litmus test for Assam

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl