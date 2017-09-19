Hyderabad: Woman set on fire by husband for not clearing medical entrance exam

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a woman was set ablaze by her husband in Telangana's Hyderabad, for not securing a seat in the medical entrance.

As per the reports of ANI, the deceased woman, Harika' parents had filed a FIR at the LB Nagar police station, stating that their son-in-law Rishi Kumar had allegedly burnt their daughter alive for not securing a seat in the medical entrance."The family also accused Kumar of continuously harassing their daughter for the additional dowry", the inspector at LB Nagar police station told ANI.

The body has been sent for the autopsy and the case has been registered under section 304(B) and 302 IPC.

The investigation is on and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)