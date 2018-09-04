हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman trafficked to Oman, family seeks help from MEA

The woman, who hails from Hyderabad, is stranded in Oman and is being ill-treated by her employers, according to the family.

Hyderabad woman trafficked to Oman, family seeks help from MEA

In a desperate attempt for rescue, the mother of a woman, allegedly trafficked to Oman on the pretext of a job, has sought the help of Minister of External Affairs Minister (MEA) Sushma Swaraj to rescue her daughter.

The woman, who hails from Hyderabad, is stranded in Oman and is being ill-treated by her employers, according to the family.

The family of the woman had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in August at the Amberpet police station of Hyderabad.

In his complaint, the husband of the victim Shaik Jhangeer said that he and his wife Parveen Begum met with a travel agent named Javeed for a job in Oman. Jhangeer alleged that Parveen, who left for Oman on February 21 to start her job, is forcibly made to work in many houses as a maid and is also being beaten by her employer. He also claimed that his wife is not receiving any payment in lieu of her services.

Speaking to ANI, Noorjahan Begum, the mother of the victim, said, "We were told by the agent that my daughter will be working in a hospital. After reaching there she informed us that she is being made to work in a home as a maid. The situation of my daughter was fine for the first three months, but after that, her employers started torturing her and she is now forced to work in multiple houses. She is also not given food and is requesting us for immediate rescue."

Noorjahan also said that her daughter`s health has become worse and no medical care is being provided to her in the foreign land. The family of the victim also asserted that the agent who helped the victim in getting the job is absconding.

