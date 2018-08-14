I am married to Congress party: Rahul Gandhi on his marriage plans

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi will not become PM again in 2019.

HYDERABAD: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday remarked that he is married to his party when he asked about his plans to get married.

The Gandhi scion made these remarks during an interaction with editors here.

The Congress chief, who has come to Hyderabad on a two-day visit, also predicted that Narendra Modi will not become Prime Minister in 2019. 

He is scheduled to meet local residents and interact with party workers and leaders later today.

Going a step further, the Congress president said that the BJP - the ruling party at the Centre - would not even get 230 Lok Sabha seats and that's why there was no question of Modi becoming Prime Minister again. 

He claimed that BJP's poor showing in UP and Bihar would be attributed to the alliance among the non-BJP parties in these states.

The Congress chief, however, evaded a direct reply when asked as to who will become the Prime Minister in the event of Congress and other non-BJP parties getting a clear majority in 2019 polls. 

We will work it out, he said.

While expressing hope that his party would come to power in Telangana, he said that the state units of Congress were free to stitch alliances with like-minded parties where ever they deemed fit.

When asked about party's prospects in Andhra Pradesh, where Congress drew a blank in the 2014 polls, Rahul Gandhi said that his party was improving gradually.

In view of growing incidents of mob lynching, Rahul termed them as an attack on minorities and voiced concern over growing intolerance in the country. 

Minorities were feeling insecure due to these incidents, he said.

He also called for addressing the problems of farmers and providing employment to the unemployed, while alleging that the Modi government had failed to fulfill its promise of providing two crore jobs annually.

Rahul Gandhi's party, which is at the forefront of stitching a grand non-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been very critical of the Modi government's functioning and made scathing attack over a host of issues including demonetisation, GST, bank loan scam among others.    

(With IANS inputs)

