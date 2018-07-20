हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
no-confidence motion

I may be Pappu for you but I'm Congress: Rahul Gandhi's top quotes during no-confidence motion debate

Rahul Gandhi also accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of speaking "untruth" over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and demanded answers from her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I may be Pappu for you but I&#039;m Congress: Rahul Gandhi&#039;s top quotes during no-confidence motion debate
Play

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government over unfulfilled promises and the Rafale deal during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Rahul accused the government of making "tall promises" and fulfilling none. "The TDP, like many others, is a victim of BJP's political weapon called 'jumla' (gimmick)", he said.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of speaking "untruth" over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and demanded answers from her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also asked why a businessman was allegedly favoured. This is the first time that a no-confidence motion has been moved in the Lok Sabha since the BJP-led dispensation came to power four years ago.

Here are the top quotes of Rahul Gandhi:

* I may be a 'Pappu' for you (BJP) but I am Congress. I have no hatred towards you.

* The Prime Minister and President of BJP are different kind of politicians, very different from us. They simply cannot afford to lose power. So, they act out of fear and anger. And it is this anger that crushes India

* When your minister talks of changing the constitution then its an attack on Ambedkar ji and an attack on India.

* Defence Minister said there is a secrecy pact with France on Rafale deal. I personally met the President of France and asked him if any such pact existed, he clearly said there is no such pact.

* BJP members met me outside and congratulated me for delivering a wonderful speech

* You are the victim of a 21st-century political weapon. I want to tell you that you are not the only one. The political weapon is called the 'jumla strike.

* The youth of the country put their trust in PM Modi. The truth is only 4 lakh youth got jobs. China gives employment to 50,000 people in 24 hours, but in India under Modi only 400 youths are getting jobs in the same period. That is the truth.

* Don't know where he got a message from but all of a sudden, he demonetised currency notes at midnight

* The Prime Minister needs to explain why the contract was taken away from HAL and given to a businessman who has never made an aeroplane in his life. He's smiling, but cannot look into my eyes. Because the Prime Minister has not been truthful. I have told the truth about the Prime Minister, and now he can't even meet my eye.

* PM Modi does a lot of things for the big businessmen of the country but has no space in his heart for the poor and the middle-class. He had said he is the country's chowkidaar. His friend's son increases his wealth 16,000 times but he does not want to know how.

Tags:
no-confidence motionRahul GandhiNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close