Digvijaya Singh

I spoke on 'Sanghi terrorism', not 'Hindu terrorism': Digvijay Singh clarifies

Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh on Friday clarified that he spoke on 'Sanghi-terrorism', but never alluded to 'Hindu terrorism'. 

BHOPAL: Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh on Friday clarified that he spoke on 'Sanghi-terrorism', but never alluded to 'Hindu terrorism'. 

“You have wrong information that Digvijay Singh used the term 'Hindu terrorism'. I have always used the term 'Sanghi terrorism',” said Singh at a public conference. 

“No terror activity can be defined on the basis of religion. No religion can be a supporter of terrorism,” added the senior Congress leader.

Attacking the RSS, Singh said that several blasts were propelled by Sanghi ideologies.

“Bomb blasts were executed by people influenced by Sangh ideology, be it Malegaon blast, Mecca Masjid blast, blast in Samjhauta express or Dargah Sharif. This outfit which propagates violence and hatred, further propagates terrorism,” he said. 

Speaking on Pranab Mukherjee`s much-talked about address at RSS headquarter in Nagpur, Singh has earlier said that it was very courageous of the former President to challenge the RSS in their own "den" and that what he said was amounted to hitting at the "core ethos of the RSS". 

