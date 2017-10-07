close
﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 13:33
I-T raid properties of Jai Bharat Maruti; recovers Rs 6 crores and 3 kg gold

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department conducted raids in 60 locations, related to Jai Bharat Maruti Group, spread across Delhi-NCR and recovered cash to the tune of Rs seven crores and three kilograms of gold.

Jai Bharat Group is one of the biggest suppliers to Maruti and Ashok Leyland.

The raids on the properties of JBM Ltd in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad are underway since Thursday.

Further details are awaited. 

Income Tax departmentJai Bharat Maruti GroupDelhi-NCRJBM LtdDelhiFaridabadGurugramGhaziabad

