I was mastermind of Panchkula violence, confesses Honeypreet

Chandigarh: The SIT team of Haryana Police interrogating Honeypreet Insan revealed that the controversial adopted daughter of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, has confessed her role in Panchkula violence that claimed at least 38 lives, according to reports.

During her interrogation, Honeypreet reportedly admitted to preparing the guide maps of Panchkula, where the violence was perpetrated.

She also revealed that Dera functionaries were given the responsibility to organise and fund the violence.

Meanwhile, the police told the court that all the related information are saved in laptop and that they would be recovering it soon.

According to investigators, a blueprint of the August 25 violence was prepared in a meeting that was held on August 17, days before Dera chief Ram Rahim was convicted by the CBI court in a 2002 rape case.

Beside a deployment plan, police believe that Honeypreet's laptop may also contain information about financial transactions of the Dera as she was the one who took care of its finances.

The police also believe that she could be aware of the unaccounted cash that was taken to an undisclosed location after the conviction of Ram Rahim.