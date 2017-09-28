‘I was raped every night for 8 months, baba supplied school girls to politicians’

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a self-proclaimed godman, Baba Siya Ram Das, for allegedly raping a teenaged girl repeatedly.

The fake godman allegedly confined the girl illegally for over 8 months and raped her on several occasions. According to the victim, she was raped by other disciples of the fake godman as well.

Cops said that the victim was allegedly sold by her relatives to a female disciple of the baba for Rs 50,000. The victim was initially taken to Lucknow and then to Mishrikh-based ashram where she was raped by him.

According to the victim, Das also filmed an MMS of her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the happening to anyone. From Mishrikh, she was taken to Agra-based ashram where she was allegedly raped by other men every night during her 8-month stay.

The baba raped her again when she returned to Mishrikh. She, however, got hold of his mobile phone and called the police from the ashram.

Baba Siya Ram Das has also been accused of running a sex racket through a girls’ school owned by him. The victim has alleged that the students of the school were not only raped, but also supplied to politicians and bureaucrats.

The Sitapur police have filed a rape case against the fake godman and initiated a probe into other allegations against him.

The self-proclaimed godman has, however, denied all allegations, and claimed to have never met the victim in the past.

