I will win Rajya Sabha battle: Ahmed Patel

Asked about allegations of surveillance on him and Congress MLAs, Ahmed Patel asserted that he was not surprised, "This is the example of a banana republic."

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 17:44
I will win Rajya Sabha battle: Ahmed Patel
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Gujarat: Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday expressed confidence of winning Tuesday`s Rajya Sabha election despite accusing the Gujarat`s ruling BJP of hatching a conspiracy against him.

In a rare appearance before the media, Patel said: "Besides the 44 legislators (who were flown to Bengaluru), we have the support of Janata Dal-United, Nationalist Congress Party and (rebel leader) Shankersinh Vaghela."

Asked about allegations of surveillance on him and Congress MLAs, he asserted that he was not surprised, "This is the example of a banana republic."

"I have full confidence in my victory tomorrow despite the BJP`s attempts and the numbers will surprise everyone," Patel, political secretary to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, told reporters at a private resort near Anand where the 44 MLAs have been kept.

