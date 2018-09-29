हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu

IAF celebrates 2nd anniversary of surgical strikes, 7000 civilians attend 'Parakram Parv' in J&K

Around 7,000 civilians on Saturday attended the Parakram Parv organised by Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jammu, a defence spokesperson said.

File Image from Prakram Parv at Delhi (Courtesy:IANS)

"The event witnessed a huge turnover of nearly 7,000 enthusiastic visitors comprising of students of various age groups and civilians of Jammu," the spokesperson said.

The event was celebrated to mark the 86th anniversary of the IAF along with the second anniversary of surgical strikes that Indian army carried out.

The two-day long event displayed military assets to the civilians to mark the second anniversary of surgical strikes. 

"The visitors were amused with the special display MI-17 helicopter, Air Force Garud commandos with their state-of-art weapons, and various other activities," the spokesman said.

He said a selfie point with mighty MI-17 helicopter in the background was the prime attraction of the event.

"The event has been quite effective to put a positive impression in the hearts and minds of the visitors about Armed Forces as a friendly force," the spokesman said.

He said they were highly appreciative of the gallant actions undertaken by the brave armed forces in various eventualities.

"The youth were highly motivated to join the armed forces and serve the country in an elite manner," the spokesman said. 

The Parakram Parv was inaugurated by group captain N K Choubey, officiating Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force station, Jammu on Friday and will culminate on Saturday evening.

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the Indian Army's valor and sacrifice.

Sitharaman said that the day reminds the people of India about the sacrifice and valor that the Indian Army shows. 

"In the surgical strike, we have actually hit back at an enemy who was coward." 

"We will not tolerate terrorists entering and creating havoc or even think of creating havoc," the Defence Minister said. 

(PTI inputs)

