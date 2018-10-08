IAF celebrates its 86th anniversary today - Watch grand parade cum investiture ceremony live

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

IAF has organised a grand parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force Station.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 86th anniversary on Monday. 

To mark the occasion, the IAF has organised a grand parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force Station.

Here's is how you can watch the IAF grand parade and investiture ceremony live.

 

Praising the contribution of the IAF in defending the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said, ''On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment. The resilience, tenacity and zeal of our valiant air warriors is a source of pride for every Indian.''

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff will be present apart from various other dignitaries and veterans. 

The parade will start with the Air Warrior Drill Team showcasing their weapon handling skills.

The team will then carry out diverse manoeuvers with their rifles, IAF said in a release. 

Following this will be a scintillating air show by various aircraft. The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. 

The air show will begin in the morning at 8 am with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft.

Flypast will comprise Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft. Other aircraft in the flypast will be Dakota, Tiger Moth and Harvard of the IAF Vintage flight.

After the flypast, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) will carry out an aerobatic display in front of the audience.  

The Ambassadors of Indian Air Force, Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT), comprising on nine Hawk 132 aircraft and the Helicopter aerobatics team, Sarang will put up a breathtaking aerobatics formation display.  

After the parade, all visitors will also get an opportunity to witness a static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force.

The ceremony is scheduled to conclude at around 11 am.

The aircraft will be flying at a low level. IAF confirmed in a release earlier.

IAF notified about the areas where the aircraft will be flying. 

The areas are Wazirpur bridge – Karwalnagar – Afjalpur - Hindan, Shamli – Jiwana – Chandinagar – Hindan, Hapur – Philkua – Ghaziabad – Hindan.

