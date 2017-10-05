IAF chief says India has power to strike Pakistan nukes, Islamabad says 'expect no restraint'

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Marshal BS Dhanoa’s statement on the force's capability evoked sharp reactions from Pakistan on Thursday. After Dhanoa's response to a question on Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, the neighbour warned that any move by India would result in loss of its restraint.

IAF is capable of effectively countering any threat from China and Pakistan simultaneously in a two-front war, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said and indicated existing tension between Chinese and Indian troops in Doklam.

"Our capabilities against China are adequate," he said.

Noting that the Chinese troops were currently present in the Chumbi Valley in the Doklam Plateau, the IAF chief said a peaceful resolution of the issue would be in the interest of both the countries.

"The two sides are not in a physical face-off as we speak. However, their forces in Chumbi Valley are still deployed and I expect them to withdraw as their exercise in the area gets over," Dhanoa told reporters ahead of IAF Day, which is marked on October 8.

Asserting that the IAF was capable of a two-front war to counter China and Pakistan, he, however, said the possibility of such a scenario was "low".

When asked about the tactical nuclear arsenal of Pakistan, he said, "The Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border."

Meanwhile, reacting to Dhanoa's statement on the IAF's capability, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif warned India against carrying out surgical strike or targeting its nuclear installations, and said Pak wants to live in peace and harmony with its neighbours.

He, however, added that if India targets Pakistan, nobody should expect restraint from his country.

Speaking at the US Institute of Peace, a Washington-based think-tank, Asif said the "relationship with India is at the lowest ebb at the moment".

Responding to a question on India, he said, "sadly India did not respond" to Pakistani efforts to improve relationship. "What is going on in Kashmir is the biggest roadblock to normalisation to talks," Asif said.

Last month, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said that the country should be prepared for a two-front war, insisting that China had started 'flexing its muscles', while there seemed to be no scope for a reconciliation with Pakistan whose military and polity saw an adversary in India.

Currently, the IAF has 33 fighter squadrons and Dhanoa said the force would get the authorised strength of 42 fighter squadrons by 2032.

Asked whether the IAF was ready for a surgical strike across the border, he said it was ready to deal with any challenge and a call on such an operation would have to be taken by the government.

"Surgical strike is a decision that has to be taken by the government. The IAF has the capability to carry out the full spectrum of air operations," he said.

He said a war-like situation may arise if the IAF crossed the border.

On whether the IAF provided any support to the Army for the surgical strike last year and during the Doklam face-off, the IAF chief said, "Whatever was asked from the air force was provided".

He, however, said no air force assets were involved during the Myanmar operation and the surgical strike across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

"The IAF is prepared to fight at a short notice in full synergy with the other two sister services should the need arise," he said, adding that the force was in a high state of readiness to fight a war.

About a possible confrontation with China, he said India's air power was 'adequate'. At the same time, he talked about what China could or could not do from Tibet. "Our capability is adequate," he said.

The IAF chief also spoke on a range of issues including steps being taken to enhance the strike capability of the force such as the acquisition of S-400 'Triumf' long-range air defence missile systems from Russia and 36 Rafale combat jets.

He said the contract for five S-400 missile systems would be signed soon and their delivery would start two years after the deal was struck.

The IAF chief also talked about the mid-life upgrading of Mirage 2000, Mig 29s and Jaguar fleets, adding that the IAF was working to fully achieving a network-centric operational capability.

Dhanoa said a proposal for 83 indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft Mark I was being finalised, adding the force is getting 40 Light Combat Aircraft (LAC) and an RFP (request for proposal) for 83 more LCA will be issued. He said the IAF would be getting 36 more Sukhoi jets and their delivery would start from 2019.

Dhanoa also said test firing of the Brahmos missile would start from next month. The Brahmos supersonic missile systems are being integrated with the Sukhoi-30 MKI frontline fighter jet.

Referring to a string of accidents involving the IAF's choppers and aircraft, Dhanoa said, "Our losses in peacetime are a cause of concern. We are making concerted efforts to minimise accidents and preserve our assets".

He said security at all the IAF installations had been significantly enhanced after last year's terror attack on the Pathankot base. The steps included putting in place an integrated perimeter security system and buying lethal weapons.

"These men and women under my command are confident of taking on any threat and are fully prepared to undertake the full spectrum of air operations and respond to any challenge in the most befitting manner," said Dhanoa.

(With PTI inputs)