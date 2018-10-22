हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

IAF crew begins training on Apache helicopters

The Boeing Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with tandem cockpit for two persons.

IAF crew begins training on Apache helicopters
Photo courtesy: Twitter/IAF_MCC

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) crew has begun training on Apache attack helicoptors in the US, officials said on Monday.

The Boeing Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with tandem cockpit for two persons and will enhance the combat capability of the IAF, they said. 

The Defence Acquisition Council had last year cleared a proposal to buy six more Boeing Co Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army at a cost of around Rs 4,168 crore.

The order had followed India`s previous purchase of 22 Apache and Chinook helicopters from Boeing in 2015.

Tags:
Indian Air ForceApacheApache helicopterBoeing

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close