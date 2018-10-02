हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

IAF embarks on disaster relief mission to earthquake-hit Indonesia

PM Modi had offered all possible assistance from India as a maritime neighbour and friend of Indonesia.

IAF embarks on disaster relief mission to earthquake-hit Indonesia

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has embarked on a humanitarian and disaster relief mission to Indonesia where over 1200 people have been killed in a series of earthquakes over the last few days. One C-17 aircraft was loaded with approximately 35 tons of loads and left for Chennai at 1 pm on Tuesday from it will set course for Makassar in Indonesia in the evening. 

One C-130 aircraft carrying 37 medical personnel also took off from Hindan for Chennai on Tuesday and will then leave for Kualanamu International Airport and later for to Palu, Indonesia. The medical teams have been instructed to be self-contained for 10 days. Accordingly, they are carrying their rations, generators, FOL, tentage. In addition, light medical equipment including X-ray machine and medicines are being carried. The C130J aircraft is carrying field hospital from Agra.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and offered condolences on the loss of lives in the recent earthquake and tsunami.

In response to Indonesia's appeal for international aid, the Prime Minister had also offered all possible assistance from India as a maritime neighbour and friend of Indonesia. President Widodo thanked the PM for the condolence and the offer of assistance.

The two leaders agreed that the details of India's relief assistance will be worked out through diplomatic and official channels.

PM Modi told the President that he appreciated the resilience and courage of the people of Indonesia in facing the challenges emanating from the widespread devastation due to this grave natural calamity.

 

Indian Air Force, IAF, Indonesia, Indonesia Earthquake, Indonesia tsunami

