IAF helicopter crash-lands in J&K, crew safe

New Delhi: A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force crash landed at Jammu and Kashmir's Natha Top on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Quoting sources in IAF, the report said that while all crew members were safely evacuated from the site, the cause of the incident is being looked at.

This is the second such incident in two months after an IAF cargo helicopter crashed near Kedarnath temple while attempting to land in windy conditions on April 3. The MI-17 was carrying supplies for the Indian Army when it collided with an iron girder moments before touch down. Six occupants received injuries in the incident.