IAF Marshal Arjan Singh critically ill; Modi, Sitharaman visit hospital

Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh is critically ill and has been admitted to the Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital here, the IAF said on Saturday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 19:01
IAF Marshal Arjan Singh critically ill; Modi, Sitharaman visit hospital
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Marshal Arjan Singh was on Saturday admitted to the Army Hospital Research and Referral here following a cardiac arrest.

The 98-year-old is India's oldest five-star ranked air force officer. He is the only IAF officer to be given a distinction equal to that of a Field Marshal.

Confirming the news IAF tweeted, "Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh is critically ill and is currently being treated at Army Hospital Research And Referral in New Delhi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Marshal in hospital.

"Went to R&R Hospital to see Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who is critically ill. I also met his family members," the PM tweeted.

On August 1, 1964, Singh was appointed as the Chief of Air Staff. As per reports, he was the first Air Chief who kept his flying category till the CAS (Chief of Air Staff) rank.

Arjan Singh

