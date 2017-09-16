close
IAF Marshal Arjan Singh passes away

Singh served as the chief of air staff till July 15, 1969.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 21:10
New Delhi: Marshal Arjan Singh, who led the Indian Air Force in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, died here on Saturday after a heart attack. He was 98.

Singh was rushed to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in a critical condition after the cardiac arrest and was given a ventilator support.

He was India's oldest five-star ranked air force officer. He is also the only IAF officer to be given a distinction equal to that of a Field Marshal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited him in the hospital.

"We are all praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. Doctors are doing their best," PM tweeted after visiting him.

Marshal Singh had served as the Chief of the Air Staff from August 1, 1964 to July 15, 1969. He retired from service in 1970 at the age of 50.

