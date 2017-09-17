close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh's state funeral tomorrow, National Flag to fly half-mast in Delhi

The government of India has declared a state funeral to be accorded on Monday to IAF Marshal Arjan Singh.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 13:23
IAF Marshal Arjan Singh&#039;s state funeral tomorrow, National Flag to fly half-mast in Delhi

New Delhi: As the nation mourns the demise of IAF Marshal Arjan Singh, the government has declared a state funeral to be accorded on Monday to this heroic personality.

Marshal's last rites will be held in Delhi's Barar Square with the National Flag flying half-mast as an expression of profound sorrow over the loss.

Marshal Arjan Singh, who led the Indian Air Force in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest at the age of 98.

Singh was India's oldest five-star ranked air force officer. He is also the only IAF officer to be given a distinction equal to that of a Field Marshal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over his demise.

Singh had served as the Chief of Air Staff from August 1, 1964, to July 15, 1969. He retired from the service in 1970 at the age of 50.

TAGS

Marshal Arjan SinghIAF1965 Indo-Pak WarArjan SinghEx-Air Force chief Arjan SinghIndia-Pakistan war

From Zee News

British Police nab second suspect over London train attack
Europe

British Police nab second suspect over London train attack

Renewable electricity from waste toilet paper? Scientists say it&#039;s possible! - Read
Science

Renewable electricity from waste toilet paper? Scientists s...

If they fire on us, our guns would not stop: Nirmal Singh on Arnia ceasefire violation
India

If they fire on us, our guns would not stop: Nirmal Singh o...

Sharif may extend his stay in London, summons PM, PML-N leaders after review pleas&#039; rejected
WorldAsia

Sharif may extend his stay in London, summons PM, PML-N lea...

EuropeWorld

Russia knew US-backed Syrian forces were in area it bombed:...

Venezuela&#039;s Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear &#039;&#039;show&#039;&#039;
World

Venezuela's Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear...

After Irma ravages Havana, city highlights housing replacement drive
AmericasWorld

After Irma ravages Havana, city highlights housing replacem...

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to Bangladesh, aid group warns
WorldAsia

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to Bangladesh, aid group...

Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security
WorldAsia

Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The BRICS declaration on terrorism is only an eyewash

Saving the planet for future generations

Indian exodus from Burma driven by ultranationalism

Making a case for bullet train

On Rs 26.7/litre, you pay tax of Rs 44, here's how: Daily revision of petrol price explained