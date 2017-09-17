IAF Marshal Arjan Singh's state funeral tomorrow, National Flag to fly half-mast in Delhi

New Delhi: As the nation mourns the demise of IAF Marshal Arjan Singh, the government has declared a state funeral to be accorded on Monday to this heroic personality.

Marshal's last rites will be held in Delhi's Barar Square with the National Flag flying half-mast as an expression of profound sorrow over the loss.

Marshal Arjan Singh, who led the Indian Air Force in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest at the age of 98.

Singh was India's oldest five-star ranked air force officer. He is also the only IAF officer to be given a distinction equal to that of a Field Marshal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over his demise.

Singh had served as the Chief of Air Staff from August 1, 1964, to July 15, 1969. He retired from the service in 1970 at the age of 50.