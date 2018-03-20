हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
IAF plane crashes in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, severely injured pilot rescued

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 20, 2018, 14:47 PM IST
Comments
Pic courtesy: ANI

BHUBANESWAR: An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Tuesday crashed in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. The Hawk aircraft was airborne from Kalaikunda on a routine training sortie.

The incident left a trainee pilot severely injured. He has, however, been ejected safely. He was rescued by the villagers who rushed him to the hospital.

The matter will be investigated by a Court of Inquiry (CoI), confirmed IAF.

"Today afternoon one Hawk aircraft met with an accident. The aircraft was airborne from Kalaikunda on a routine training sortie. The trainee pilot ejected safely. A CoI will investigate the cause of the accident," said IAF.

 

(More details awaited)

