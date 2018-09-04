IAF MiG-27 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, pilot escapes unhurt

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed on Tuesday in an empty field in Dewliya village near Banad in Jodhpur, Rajasthan due to a technical snag. The pilot was able to escape unhurt, defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said. The crash of the Mikoyan MiG-27, a fighter jet, resulted in a fire in the area.

A fire brigade was sent to the spot. Several Air Force officers and police personnel reached the site.

The pilots avoided dense residential colonies and the jet crashed on an open field, Ghosh added. A major accident was averted by the timely decision of the pilots, he said.

Thick smoke emanated from the spot, as villagers rushed to the site.

Eyewitness Champalal said that two-to-three fighter planes were flying when one of them was seen emanating smoke. It came down suddenly with a loud noise and the area was engulfed in thick smoke.

The pilots were taken to a hospital in an air ambulance.

The helicopter had taken off from the Jodhpur airbase before it crashed in the field. The aircraft crashed during a routine mission said the IAF.

A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident it added. "A MiG 27 aircraft airborne from Jodhpur crashed during a routine mission today morning. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," Ghosh said.

Deputy Commissioner, Jodhpur, Amandeep Singh said no loss of life has been reported in the crash. Singh and other police officials have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.