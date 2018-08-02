IAF recruitment 2018 for Airman in Odisha from September 25 to 29: Know pay scale, selection criteria

Sambalpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be conducting recruitment drive for 'Airman' posts at Veer Surendra Sai Stadium in Odisha's Sambalpur from September 25 to 29, 2018.

The recruitment will be held for selection of unmarried male Indian/Nepalese citizen as Airman in Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) for Automobile Technician and IAF (Police) Trades.

Offline registration for the same will take place on September 1 and 2, 2018.

Join #IAF : Recruitment Rally is scheduled to be conducted at Veer Surendra Sai Stadium, Sambalpur, Odisha from 25 Sep to 29 Sep 2018 for selection of candidates to join IAF as Airman in Group ‘Y’ (Non-Tech) for AutomobileTechnician & IAF (Police) Trades.https://t.co/a3kjMWD2JC pic.twitter.com/fIIzWMm7UZ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 1, 2018

To be eligible for selection, candidates' date of birth should fall between July 14, 1998, to June 26, 2002 (both days inclusive).

Candidates must have passed Class 10 + 2/Intermediate/Equivalent exam in any stream or subjects approved by Central and State education boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English as per the mark sheet of Class 10 + 2 / Intermediate /Equivalent exam.

“To get selected as an Airman, the candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duties in any part of the world, climate and terrain,” said the official IAF website.

Physical/Medical Standards to become an Airman are as follows:

Visual Standards and Height: Follow this link to check

Weight should be proportionate to height and age.

Chest: Minimum range of expansion- 5 cm

Hearing: Should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.

Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

Health: Candidates should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from all communicable diseases & skin ailments. Candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

Body Tattoo: Permanent body tattoos are not permitted, however tattoos only on inner face of the fore arms(inside of elbow to the wrist), back(dorsal) part of the hand/reverse side of the palm and Tribals with tattoos which are as per custom Traditions of their tribes may be considered. However, right to decide on acceptability /unacceptability of the individual rests with the Selection Centre. Candidates with permanent body tattoos are to submit two photographs(close up and distinct view) with details of size and type of the Tattoo.

All eligible candidates are required to fill the Registration Form (typed on A4 size paper) as per format and report to registration venue along with duly filled registration form, two recent passport size photographs and original documents {as mentioned at para 11(a) to (h)}.

To find more detail, visit this link: airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/img/upcoming/SAMBALPUR%20RALLY%20AUTO%20TECH%20IAF(P).pdf

Pay scale for Airmen Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) Trades

Rs. 26,900/- per month (approximately) plus DA (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual.

Allowances

Allowances such as Transport allowance, Composite personal maintenance allowance (CPMA), Leave Ration allowance (LRA), Children Education Allowance, HRA etc. are also admissible as applicable from time to time.

Perquisites

Perks such as Ration, Clothing, Medical facilities, Accommodation, CSD (Canteen) facilities, Leave (60 days Annual and 30 days Casual in a Calendar year as a privilege, subject to service exigencies), Recreational facilities, Transport for school going children and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) are also provided as per the existing rules. Group Insurance Cover of Rs. 37.5 Lakhs at a premium of Rs. 2300/- per month for all airmen and facility of Group Housing Scheme are also extended. Other facilities by Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) are also extended to the families of airmen.