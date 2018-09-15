हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF

IAF remembers role of Canberra Squadrons in 1965 Indo-Pakistan War





The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday remembered the role of the Canberra Squadrons that took part during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War. This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the war that took place between India and Pakistan in September 1965.

Speaking on the Canberra aircraft in a Facebook post, the IAF explained that it was a heavy bomber aircraft. It was deployed to destroy long-range static enemy targets like airfield installations, oil depots, harbours, major radar installations etc. to weaken the enemy’s infrastructure, according to the post.

In the war, more than 200 missions were flown by aircraft, mostly during the night, and major Pakistani air bases like Sargodha, Chaklala, Akwal, Peshawar, Kohat, Chakjhumra and Risalwala were attacked, said the IAF post. During the operations enemy aircraft on the ground, runways, ATCs, and terminal areas were attacked and destroyed, according to the post.

In one of the day mission, Wing Commander Peter Wilson destroyed Pakistan’s Radar installation at ‘Badin’. No.5 and 35 Squadron of Canberra along with No.7 Squadron of Hunter aircraft carried out these air strikes, added the post

The highest decorated squadron of the war was No.5 Squadron, with one Maha Vir Chakra, four Vir Chakras, three VSM and 14 mentions in dispatches.

The 1965 war that took place for 17 days resulted in the deaths of thousands on both sides.

