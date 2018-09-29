हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

IAF rescues 32 people from parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday

The rescued people include 24 from Chhattru and seven from Chhota Dara.

IAF rescues 32 people from parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday
ANI photo

Shimla: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday rescued 32 people from parts of Himachal Pradesh which have been reeling under adverse weather conditions. The rescued people include 24 from Chhattru and seven from Chhota Dara.

After a five-day rigorous effort, the rescue operation in Lahaul Valley concluded earlier in the day. As many as 252 people were successfully evacuated by air and another 4,770 were rescued by road. The rescued largely comprised tourists and also included foreigners from Germany, Norway, Denmark and Nepal.

The electricity supply in the Lahaul-Spiti district is expected to be normalized in the next 10 days. Airlifting of tourists by the IAF was hampered on Friday afternoon owing to the onset of snowfall in the high hills.

Heavy showers have hit Himachal Pradesh since the past few days. Landslides were reported in several parts of the state with many roads getting blocked. Rivers in the state were flowing at danger levels with authorities on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Himachal PradeshIAFChhattruChhota Dara

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close